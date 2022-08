Awesome gets awesomer with the combination of two cannabis classics. The first toke is undoubtedly Sativa โ€“ uplifting and energizing. The giddy euphoria will fool you into thinking that you can take on the world.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

14 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

27%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

79 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Muscle Spasms Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Earthy Lemon Pine

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No