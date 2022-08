A tantalizing, high-THC weed with vibrant purple tones and the flavor of a gourmet dessert. The Purple Gelato strain is aptly named for its electrifying purple color and a flavor that will remind of a delicious frozen dessert.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

14 - 21 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

59 - 87 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Creative Energetic Euphoric Relaxed

FLAVOR

Berry Citrus Pine Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No