About this product
A nice thing about this delicious hybrid variety is that, because she flowers so fast, it is not unreasonable to try two harvests per season, especially when you have the added protection of a greenhouse.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
11 - 12 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
4 - 5 oz/plant
THC
20%
CBD
0,5%
HEIGHT
20 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress
EFFECTS
Euphoric Happy
FLAVOR
Diesel Grape Grapefruit Lime Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No