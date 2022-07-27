Get lit and liberated just like the Statue of Liberty with this sour flower!

A nice thing about this delicious hybrid variety is that, because she flowers so fast, it is not unreasonable to try two harvests per season, especially when you have the added protection of a greenhouse.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

11 - 12 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

4 - 5 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

20 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Euphoric Happy

FLAVOR

Diesel Grape Grapefruit Lime Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No