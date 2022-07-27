About this product
Don’t let that deter you if you’re new to this strain, however.
The high this bud offers users is the perfect mix of uplifting and energizing; making it an ultimate day time, wake-and-bake, smokable strain.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
25 oz/plant
THC
24%
CBD
0,7%
HEIGHT
59 inches
FLOWERING TIME
10-12 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Depression Pain
EFFECTS
Energetic Relaxed Uplifted
FLAVOR
Chemical Citrus Diesel Herbal Skunk Spicy
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold
BEGINNER
No