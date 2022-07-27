An incredibly popular choice for novice and expert growers alike, Sour Diesel, or Sour D, is a strain easily recognizable by its fuel smelling flowers.

Don’t let that deter you if you’re new to this strain, however.

The high this bud offers users is the perfect mix of uplifting and energizing; making it an ultimate day time, wake-and-bake, smokable strain.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

25 oz/plant

THC

24%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Depression Pain

EFFECTS

Energetic Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Chemical Citrus Diesel Herbal Skunk Spicy

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

No