This two-time Cannabis Cup winner blends Super Silver Haze with Lemon Skunk to create a potent Sativa dominant noted for its uplifting high.



This is a super powerful strain that knocks many tokers on their butts, even though it only boasts moderately high THC levels of 20%. The parent strains are two popular big hitters, Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

21 - 25 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

28 - 35 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

79 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Creative Energetic

FLAVOR

Cheese Citrus Earthy Lemon Spicy Sweet Tar

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No