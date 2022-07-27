About this product
This is a super powerful strain that knocks many tokers on their butts, even though it only boasts moderately high THC levels of 20%. The parent strains are two popular big hitters, Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
21 - 25 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
28 - 35 oz/plant
THC
23%
CBD
0,7%
HEIGHT
79 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress
EFFECTS
Creative Energetic
FLAVOR
Cheese Citrus Earthy Lemon Spicy Sweet Tar
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No