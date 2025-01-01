Brace yourself—ALASKAN THNDRFVK isn’t just a preroll, it’s a full-force storm. Stuffed with 1.75g of raw, high-grade THCa flower and thunderstruck with a .5g blast of Live Rosin at the core, this donut hits with pure power. All wrapped in a smooth-burning premium hemp cone for the cleanest burn.



Expect frosty gas, electric pine, and a cold, creeping intensity that builds with every hit. The Live Rosin melts slow, unleashing wave after wave of heavy elevation.



It’s cold, it’s loud, and it strikes hard. This isn’t a high—it’s a reckoning.

