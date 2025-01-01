Brace yourself—ALASKAN THNDRFVK isn’t just a preroll, it’s a full-force storm. Stuffed with 1.75g of raw, high-grade THCa flower and thunderstruck with a .5g blast of Live Rosin at the core, this donut hits with pure power. All wrapped in a smooth-burning premium hemp cone for the cleanest burn.
Expect frosty gas, electric pine, and a cold, creeping intensity that builds with every hit. The Live Rosin melts slow, unleashing wave after wave of heavy elevation.
It’s cold, it’s loud, and it strikes hard. This isn’t a high—it’s a reckoning.
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.