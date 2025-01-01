This isn’t your average joint—it’s a handcrafted experience. The Apple Fritter Donut Hole Preroll is loaded with 1.75g of rich, top-shelf THCa flower, wrapped in a premium hemp cone, and stuffed with a .5g molten core of fresh-pressed Live Rosin. The result? A slow-burning, flavor-loaded hit with sweet apple notes, buttery gas, and a smooth-as-silk pull.



Expect thick clouds, bold flavor, and a center that hits different. Sweet on the outside, loud in the middle—this fritter smacks.