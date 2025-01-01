About this product
This isn’t your average joint—it’s a handcrafted experience. The Apple Fritter Donut Hole Preroll is loaded with 1.75g of rich, top-shelf THCa flower, wrapped in a premium hemp cone, and stuffed with a .5g molten core of fresh-pressed Live Rosin. The result? A slow-burning, flavor-loaded hit with sweet apple notes, buttery gas, and a smooth-as-silk pull.
Expect thick clouds, bold flavor, and a center that hits different. Sweet on the outside, loud in the middle—this fritter smacks.
Ice Kream
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.
