Ice Kream – Biscotti (3.5g Hauler)

Rich, decadent, and downright heavy — Biscotti by Ice Kream is a luxury-level THCa flower that brings the flavor and the fire. Packed into a 3.5g Hauler, this strain hits with dessert-like smoothness and a deep, relaxing high that sticks around.



Expect dense, frosted buds with bold notes of sweet cookie dough, nutty spice, and a hint of diesel. The smoke is smooth and flavorful, offering an indulgent experience from start to finish. Whether you’re kicking back after hours or setting the vibe for a chill session, Biscotti delivers.



Flavor: Sweet dough, nutty vanilla, subtle gas

Effects: Relaxed, stoney, mood-lifting

Potency: High THCa – hard-hitting and long-lasting

Size: 3.5g Hauler – airtight, terp-locked, and ready to go