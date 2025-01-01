About this product
Ice Kream – Biscotti (3.5g Hauler)
Rich, decadent, and downright heavy — Biscotti by Ice Kream is a luxury-level THCa flower that brings the flavor and the fire. Packed into a 3.5g Hauler, this strain hits with dessert-like smoothness and a deep, relaxing high that sticks around.
Expect dense, frosted buds with bold notes of sweet cookie dough, nutty spice, and a hint of diesel. The smoke is smooth and flavorful, offering an indulgent experience from start to finish. Whether you’re kicking back after hours or setting the vibe for a chill session, Biscotti delivers.
Flavor: Sweet dough, nutty vanilla, subtle gas
Effects: Relaxed, stoney, mood-lifting
Potency: High THCa – hard-hitting and long-lasting
Size: 3.5g Hauler – airtight, terp-locked, and ready to go
Fulfillment
About this brand
Ice Kream
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.
