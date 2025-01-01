Ice Kream Black Cherry Gelato Cones – 1.5g THCa Pre-Roll
Indulge in the bold and fruity fusion of flavor and fire with Ice Kream’s Black Cherry Gelato Cones — packed with 1.5 grams of premium THCa flower for a next-level smoke.
Strain: Black Cherry Gelato Type: Balanced hybrid Potency: High-THCa for a smooth, hard-hitting experience Flavor: Sweet black cherry, creamy vanilla, and earthy gas Effects: Uplifting head buzz with deep body relaxation
Crafted with only top-shelf buds — no shake, no shortcuts — these cones are terpene-rich, slow-burning, and bursting with sweet, fruity intensity. It’s dessert in a cone, served with a high that lingers.
• 1.5g of exotic indoor-grown THCa flower • Full flavor terpene profile • Sealed for freshness and rolled to perfection • Clean, consistent, and always potent
Smoke the cherry on top. Black Cherry Gelato Cones are the sweet hit you didn’t know you needed.
Ice Kream Black Cherry Gelato Cones – 1.5g THCa Pre-Roll
Indulge in the bold and fruity fusion of flavor and fire with Ice Kream’s Black Cherry Gelato Cones — packed with 1.5 grams of premium THCa flower for a next-level smoke.
Strain: Black Cherry Gelato Type: Balanced hybrid Potency: High-THCa for a smooth, hard-hitting experience Flavor: Sweet black cherry, creamy vanilla, and earthy gas Effects: Uplifting head buzz with deep body relaxation
Crafted with only top-shelf buds — no shake, no shortcuts — these cones are terpene-rich, slow-burning, and bursting with sweet, fruity intensity. It’s dessert in a cone, served with a high that lingers.
• 1.5g of exotic indoor-grown THCa flower • Full flavor terpene profile • Sealed for freshness and rolled to perfection • Clean, consistent, and always potent
Smoke the cherry on top. Black Cherry Gelato Cones are the sweet hit you didn’t know you needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.