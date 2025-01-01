Ice Kream Black Cherry Gelato Cones – 1.5g THCa Pre-Roll



Indulge in the bold and fruity fusion of flavor and fire with Ice Kream’s Black Cherry Gelato Cones — packed with 1.5 grams of premium THCa flower for a next-level smoke.



Strain: Black Cherry Gelato

Type: Balanced hybrid

Potency: High-THCa for a smooth, hard-hitting experience

Flavor: Sweet black cherry, creamy vanilla, and earthy gas

Effects: Uplifting head buzz with deep body relaxation



Crafted with only top-shelf buds — no shake, no shortcuts — these cones are terpene-rich, slow-burning, and bursting with sweet, fruity intensity. It’s dessert in a cone, served with a high that lingers.



• 1.5g of exotic indoor-grown THCa flower

• Full flavor terpene profile

• Sealed for freshness and rolled to perfection

• Clean, consistent, and always potent



Smoke the cherry on top. Black Cherry Gelato Cones are the sweet hit you didn’t know you needed.

read more