Ice Kream – Black Cherry Gelato Snow Cones (5-Pack)
5 x 2g Diamond-Infused THCa Flower Prerolls
(1.5g Premium Flower + 0.5g Crushed THCa Diamonds Each)
Flavor meets fire in Black Cherry Gelato Snow Cones by Ice Kream—an ultra-premium 5-pack of 2g prerolls, each stuffed with 1.5g of exotic THCa flower and coated in 0.5g of crushed THCa diamonds for next-level potency.
Expect rich notes of ripe black cherry, creamy gelato, and a gassy finish that hits smooth and heavy. This hybrid masterpiece delivers a euphoric head high followed by deep body relaxation—perfect for unwinding or turning up in style.
🍒 5 x 2g Prerolls (Total: 10g)
💎 1.5g Flower + 0.5g THCa Diamonds Each
🍦 Sweet, Fruity, and Gassy Flavor
🔥 Potent Hybrid Effects – Uplifting + Relaxing
🌬️ Smooth, Flavorful, Slow-Burning
Diamond-dusted and flavor-loaded—Black Cherry Gelato hits different. Only from Ice Kream.
About this brand
Ice Kream
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.
