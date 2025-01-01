Ice Kream – Black Cherry Gelato Snow Cones (5-Pack)

5 x 2g Diamond-Infused THCa Flower Prerolls

(1.5g Premium Flower + 0.5g Crushed THCa Diamonds Each)



Flavor meets fire in Black Cherry Gelato Snow Cones by Ice Kream—an ultra-premium 5-pack of 2g prerolls, each stuffed with 1.5g of exotic THCa flower and coated in 0.5g of crushed THCa diamonds for next-level potency.



Expect rich notes of ripe black cherry, creamy gelato, and a gassy finish that hits smooth and heavy. This hybrid masterpiece delivers a euphoric head high followed by deep body relaxation—perfect for unwinding or turning up in style.



🍒 5 x 2g Prerolls (Total: 10g)



💎 1.5g Flower + 0.5g THCa Diamonds Each



🍦 Sweet, Fruity, and Gassy Flavor



🔥 Potent Hybrid Effects – Uplifting + Relaxing



🌬️ Smooth, Flavorful, Slow-Burning



Diamond-dusted and flavor-loaded—Black Cherry Gelato hits different. Only from Ice Kream.



