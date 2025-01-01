Ice Kream – Bubblegum Kandy (3.5g Hauler) Sweet, sticky, and seriously strong — Bubblegum Kandy by Ice Kream is a flavorful THCa flower that hits as good as it smells. This 3.5g Hauler is packed with candy-like terps and potent effects, making it a go-to for anyone chasing that sugary high with a powerful punch.
Each frosty nug is coated in trichomes and bursts with notes of bubblegum, berries, and a hint of gas. The smoke is smooth and satisfying, delivering a euphoric lift before melting into full-body relaxation.
Flavor: Bubblegum, fruity candy, subtle gas Effects: Uplifting, relaxed, happy Potency: High THCa – sweet but savage Size: 3.5g Hauler – sealed tight, ready to spark
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.