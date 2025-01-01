Ice Kream – Bubblegum Kandy (3.5g Hauler)

Sweet, sticky, and seriously strong — Bubblegum Kandy by Ice Kream is a flavorful THCa flower that hits as good as it smells. This 3.5g Hauler is packed with candy-like terps and potent effects, making it a go-to for anyone chasing that sugary high with a powerful punch.



Each frosty nug is coated in trichomes and bursts with notes of bubblegum, berries, and a hint of gas. The smoke is smooth and satisfying, delivering a euphoric lift before melting into full-body relaxation.



Flavor: Bubblegum, fruity candy, subtle gas

Effects: Uplifting, relaxed, happy

Potency: High THCa – sweet but savage

Size: 3.5g Hauler – sealed tight, ready to spark

read more