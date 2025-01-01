Ice Kream – Lemon Cherry Gelato (3.5g Hauler)

Zesty, sweet, and downright fire — Lemon Cherry Gelato by Ice Kream delivers a bold blast of flavor and knockout potency in every 3.5g Hauler. This THCa-loaded flower is a sensory treat, blending tart lemon and ripe cherry notes with that creamy gelato finish cannabis lovers crave.



Expect dense, trichome-heavy buds with a smooth smoke and a high that hits fast and lasts long. Perfect for mellow afternoons or creative bursts, Lemon Cherry Gelato brings the flavor and the fire — no skips, all gas.



Flavor: Tart lemon, sweet cherry, creamy finish

Effects: Euphoric, chill, mentally clear

Potency: High THCa – flavorful and full-force

read more