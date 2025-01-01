Ice Kream – Lemon Cherry Gelato (3.5g Hauler) Zesty, sweet, and downright fire — Lemon Cherry Gelato by Ice Kream delivers a bold blast of flavor and knockout potency in every 3.5g Hauler. This THCa-loaded flower is a sensory treat, blending tart lemon and ripe cherry notes with that creamy gelato finish cannabis lovers crave.
Expect dense, trichome-heavy buds with a smooth smoke and a high that hits fast and lasts long. Perfect for mellow afternoons or creative bursts, Lemon Cherry Gelato brings the flavor and the fire — no skips, all gas.
Flavor: Tart lemon, sweet cherry, creamy finish Effects: Euphoric, chill, mentally clear Potency: High THCa – flavorful and full-force
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.