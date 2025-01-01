Smooth, bold, and full of flavor — Obama Kandy by Ice Kream is presidential-level flower, bringing top-tier THCa potency wrapped in sweet, candy-coated terps. This 3.5g Hauler delivers dense, frosty nugs with a flavor profile that blends fruity sugar with a touch of earth and gas.
Expect a balanced high that hits the head first with uplifting clarity before easing into a deep, relaxing body buzz. Whether you’re kicking back or leveling up your mood, Obama Kandy delivers that elite energy with every puff.
Flavor: Sweet candy, berry funk, light gas Effects: Uplifted, relaxed, balanced Potency: High THCa – smooth but powerful Size: 3.5g Hauler – fresh-packed and ready to roll
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.