Ice Kream – Obama Kandy (3.5g Hauler)



Smooth, bold, and full of flavor — Obama Kandy by Ice Kream is presidential-level flower, bringing top-tier THCa potency wrapped in sweet, candy-coated terps. This 3.5g Hauler delivers dense, frosty nugs with a flavor profile that blends fruity sugar with a touch of earth and gas.



Expect a balanced high that hits the head first with uplifting clarity before easing into a deep, relaxing body buzz. Whether you’re kicking back or leveling up your mood, Obama Kandy delivers that elite energy with every puff.



Flavor: Sweet candy, berry funk, light gas

Effects: Uplifted, relaxed, balanced

Potency: High THCa – smooth but powerful

Size: 3.5g Hauler – fresh-packed and ready to roll

