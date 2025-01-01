Ice Kream Platinum OG Cones – 1.5g THCa Pre-Roll



Heavy, gassy, and coated in frost — Ice Kream’s Platinum OG Cones deliver knockout power in every puff. Rolled with 1.5 grams of premium THCa flower, this pre-roll is built for seasoned smokers who want that classic couch-lock with a luxury twist.



Strain: Platinum OG

Type: Hard-hitting indica

Potency: High THCa for full-body sedation

Flavor: Earthy pine, diesel gas, and herbal kush

Effects: Deep relaxation, heavy eyes, and stress melt



Crafted with indoor exotic buds — no shake, no mids — each cone burns slow and smooth with rich flavor and serious punch. This one’s your go-to nightcap.



• 1.5g of hand-trimmed, top-shelf THCa flower

• Sealed for max terpene retention and freshness

• Even burn with creamy smoke and white ash

• Potent effects that hit fast and last long



When you want pure pressure and platinum-level potency — Platinum OG Cones are the move.





