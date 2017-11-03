Ice Kream – Platinum OG (3.5g Hauler) Heavy, classic, and dripping in frost — Platinum OG by Ice Kream is a potent THCa flower made for true indica lovers. This 3.5g Hauler delivers chunky, silver-coated nugs with a rich aroma of pine, earth, and sweet diesel that hits as hard as it smells.
The high is deep and sedative, wrapping your body in a heavy calm while the mind slows to a peaceful cruise. Perfect for nighttime use or serious couch-lock moments, Platinum OG is the definition of end-of-day fire.
Flavor: Earthy pine, diesel, sweet kush Effects: Relaxing, sleepy, full-body calm Potency: High THCa – strong and sedating Size: 3.5g Hauler – airtight, potent, and premium
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.