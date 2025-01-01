Ice Kream – White Kandy (3.5g Hauler) Pure power wrapped in sugary smoothness — White Kandy by Ice Kream is a frosty THCa flower that doesn’t play around. This 3.5g Hauler is loaded with icy trichomes, bursting with a sweet vanilla-candy flavor and backed by serious potency.
Expect a clean, creamy smoke with hints of citrus and gas underneath the sugary top layer. The high is fast-acting and long-lasting, offering a euphoric mental lift followed by a soothing, full-body melt. Perfect for kicking back, zoning in, or just treating yourself to something premium.
Ice Kream is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle. Built for the true connoisseurs, Ice Kream blends culture, flavor, and premium quality into every product we drop. From exotic indoor flower to our signature Donuts (Hash Holes), Sugar Cones, Lean syrups, and beyond, every creation is grown, crafted, and packaged in-house to guarantee authenticity and top-shelf consistency.