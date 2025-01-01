Ice Kream – White Kandy (3.5g Hauler)

Pure power wrapped in sugary smoothness — White Kandy by Ice Kream is a frosty THCa flower that doesn’t play around. This 3.5g Hauler is loaded with icy trichomes, bursting with a sweet vanilla-candy flavor and backed by serious potency.



Expect a clean, creamy smoke with hints of citrus and gas underneath the sugary top layer. The high is fast-acting and long-lasting, offering a euphoric mental lift followed by a soothing, full-body melt. Perfect for kicking back, zoning in, or just treating yourself to something premium.



Flavor: Sweet cream, citrus candy, light fuel

Effects: Euphoric, calming, full-bodied

Potency: High THCa – smooth, sweet, and strong

Size: 3.5g Hauler – sealed fresh, heavy-hitting

read more