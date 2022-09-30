91 OG , also known more commonly as “Deadhead OG,” is a hybrid strain created through crossing the classic SFV OG X Chemdawg strains. You haven't experienced a true hybrid until you've had a taste of the classic 91 OG. With full-bodied effects that can leave you giggly and relaxed for hours on end, you'll want to be close friends with this sweet bud. The high starts slowly with a sense of building euphoria that creeps throughout you, pulling your mind into a blissful happiness while lulling your body into a light pain-numbing buzz. You'll be happy with a sense of well being that servers to calm any negative feelings or thoughts for hours on end.