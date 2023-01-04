Altar Bread is an indica dominant strain created through crossing the potent Trinity X Birthday Cake strains. This celebrity child packs a punch of delicious flavors and an interesting wild ride of a high that will have you flying before dropping you straight down into a pit of sedation. You'll feel the heady effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, launching into your brain with a lifted and unfocused sense that has you feeling totally euphoric and insanely giggly for no reason whatsoever. This heady state will soon take a dive, dropping you into pure sleepy sedation that's filled with deep relaxation and calm in both mind and body.