Cannoli is the cannabis analogue to a delicatessen delight. With a rich and creamy terpene profile that combines earthy skunks with slightly sweet and funky cheese notes, Cannoli delivers a smooth smoke and mellow, relaxing indica-dominant effects.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!