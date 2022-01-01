About this product
Chem Slurpee crosses Chem Dawg, Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpee has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!