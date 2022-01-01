Gods Breath is an indica dominant hybrid that will leave you floating as if the gods had breathed some life into you. Its high THC content makes this flower a strong strain that was clearly bred to relieve pain and wipe out any stress or insomnia. This flower’s high is so relaxing you will feel the hands of gods rubbing your shoulders as you slip into a dreamlike state. Gods Breath will leave you smiley and if done right will give you the giggles. Novice users beware! This flower’s effects are heavy and are strong even for veteran users. These frosted buds have a refreshing scent that is invigorating on the inhale.