Gorilla Glue #4, also known as “Original Glue,” “Gorilla Glue” or “GG#4,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Chem's Sister X Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel strains. This celebrity strain is a favorite of patients and breeders around the world for its super heavy effects and long-lasting high that will totally knock you flat out. The high comes on with a building effect, slowly filling your mind with a lifted euphoria and light creative energy. As your mind lifts higher and higher into happiness, an almost glue-like sense will kick in, leaving you mentally stuck in this blissful state and without a care in the world. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you hopelessly couch-locked and immovable for hours on end. With these hard-hitting effects and its super high 18-32% average THC level, Gorilla Glue #4 is often said to be perfect for treating ADD or ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue, insomnia, appetite loss or nausea and migraines or headaches.