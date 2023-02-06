Gorilla Glue #4, also known as “Original Glue,” “Gorilla Glue” or “GG#4,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Chem's Sister X Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel strains. This celebrity strain is a favorite of patients and breeders around the world for its super heavy effects and long-lasting high that will totally knock you flat out.

