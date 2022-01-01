Gum Drops is a hybrid strain, This strain's genetics include Sour Chelumbian and Deadhead OG. It originates from Afghanistan, Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand. It may taste fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, or piney. When smoked, this strain can make you feel euphoria, creativity, calm, numbness, appetite gain, and pain relief. Negative side effects can include slight anxiety and slight dry_mouth.