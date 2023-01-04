About this product
Gum Drops is a hybrid strain , This strain's genetics include Sour Chelumbian, and DeadHead OG. It originates from: Afghanistan, Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand. It may taste fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, piney. When smoked, this strain can make you feel euphoria, creativity, calm, numbness, appetite gain, and pain relief. Negative side effects can include: slight anxiety and slight dry_mouth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
State License(s)
060-1016957B9FF