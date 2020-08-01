About this product
Han Solo Burger is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful GMO Cookies X Larry OG strains. Weird name aside, Han Solo Burger is actually one of the most highly sought-after sativas on the market, with a sturdy grow structure and super lifting high. This bud has super dense heart-shaped bright neon green nugs with thick burnt orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of pungent herbs and spicy woods are released, intensifying as the nugs are burned away. The flavor follows the same profile, with a sweet yet spicy pine overtone that's accented by rich fresh earth. The Han Solo Burger settles in soon after your final toke, starting first in the head before spreading throughout the rest of the body in calming, warming waves. You'll feel totally at ease in this state, fading in and out of focus as an expansive sense of tranquility settles into your very bones. In combination with its super high 26-31% average THC level, these effects make Han Solo Burger perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression, and spasticity.
About this strain
Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax.
Han Solo Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!