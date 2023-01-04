About this product
Honey Bun is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. Honey Bun is named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you an instantaneous high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. The creamy and sweet flavor profile of Honey Bun tastes just like a honey glazed donut and will leave you wanting more.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
