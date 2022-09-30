Ice Cream Cake is an Indica dominant strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain helps relieve symptoms associated with, chronic pain, insomnia and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for nighttime use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.