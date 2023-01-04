This Indica-heavy hybrid (80/20) is a delicious cake-scented cross of Wedding Cake, Papaya, and Runtz. As a result, it has both the doughy nuttiness and the sour lemon terpenes to have your tongue firing on all cylinders. At the same time, the strain is soothing and stress-free, imbuing your body with a strong tingle throughout. The anchoring effect increases your mind-body connection, which is why yogis like this strain. Anyone who loves papaya and/or yoga should put themselves on the waiting list for this one.