About this product
This Indica-heavy hybrid (80/20) is a delicious cake-scented cross of Wedding Cake, Papaya, and Runtz. As a result, it has both the doughy nuttiness and the sour lemon terpenes to have your tongue firing on all cylinders. At the same time, the strain is soothing and stress-free, imbuing your body with a strong tingle throughout. The anchoring effect increases your mind-body connection, which is why yogis like this strain. Anyone who loves papaya and/or yoga should put themselves on the waiting list for this one.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
State License(s)
060-1016957B9FF