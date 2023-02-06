Platinum Kush Breath is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful OG Kush X Afghani strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and celebrity heritage, Platinum Kush Breath is the perfect bud for any classic indica lover.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!