The Sour Tangie marijuana strain is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that comes in at 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. DNA Genetics created this strain, and it is a cross between a classic marijuana strain called East Coast Sour Diesel, and a fun newer strain named Tangie. Not to be confused with the Sour Tangerine marijuana strain. While this is considered a Sativa-dominant hybrid, the majority of the effects with the Sour Tangie strain are mostly Sativa effects. This is the type of strain that grows rather quickly, flowering in just 9-10 weeks, which makes it desirable for many growers. While this strain can be used for recreational use, it also has a purpose for medical reasons as well. It is important to note that the THC levels of Sour Tangie are absolutely off the charts, coming in at between 16% and 30%. 30% is exceptionally high, even for advanced smokers, so be sure to not over-consume. Sour Tangie also contains a small amount of CBD; which is essential to note, as a lot of consumers are becoming very fond of CBD marijuana strains, due to its advanced medical effects. Warning: Novice smokers shouldn’t start with this strain as it is powerful, and will knock you off your feet.
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
507 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!