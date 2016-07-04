The Sour Tangie marijuana strain is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that comes in at 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. DNA Genetics created this strain, and it is a cross between a classic marijuana strain called East Coast Sour Diesel, and a fun newer strain named Tangie. Not to be confused with the Sour Tangerine marijuana strain. While this is considered a Sativa-dominant hybrid, the majority of the effects with the Sour Tangie strain are mostly Sativa effects. This is the type of strain that grows rather quickly, flowering in just 9-10 weeks, which makes it desirable for many growers. While this strain can be used for recreational use, it also has a purpose for medical reasons as well. It is important to note that the THC levels of Sour Tangie are absolutely off the charts, coming in at between 16% and 30%. 30% is exceptionally high, even for advanced smokers, so be sure to not over-consume. Sour Tangie also contains a small amount of CBD; which is essential to note, as a lot of consumers are becoming very fond of CBD marijuana strains, due to its advanced medical effects. Warning: Novice smokers shouldn’t start with this strain as it is powerful, and will knock you off your feet.