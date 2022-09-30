About this product
Sunset Runtz is an indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Sherbet X Runtz strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and tropical flavor, Sunset Runtz is the perfect bud for any indica lover who wants a great taste with their medicine. This bud has a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with hints of sharp lemon and spicy herbs to it, too. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy tropical citrus overtone accented by sour herbs and fresh earthiness. The Sunset Runtz high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, immediately launching the mind into a high-flying cerebral state of pure happiness and ease. You'll feel creative and sociable in this state, easily carrying on conversations with those around you. At the same time, a soothing body high will wash over your physical form, leaving you feeling fully relaxed and at ease from head to toe, and slightly sedated at times.
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
