Sunset Runtz is an indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Sherbet X Runtz strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and tropical flavor, Sunset Runtz is the perfect bud for any indica lover who wants a great taste with their medicine. This bud has a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with hints of sharp lemon and spicy herbs to it, too. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy tropical citrus overtone accented by sour herbs and fresh earthiness. The Sunset Runtz high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, immediately launching the mind into a high-flying cerebral state of pure happiness and ease. You'll feel creative and sociable in this state, easily carrying on conversations with those around you. At the same time, a soothing body high will wash over your physical form, leaving you feeling fully relaxed and at ease from head to toe, and slightly sedated at times.