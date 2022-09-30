A cross between Chemdawg and Willams Wonder, this Indica dominant cannabis strain offers users a euphoric and relaxing experience, along with a complex and diverse flavor profile and aroma. Users who enjoy Wonder Dawg say they do so for its relaxing and calming effects, that tend to leave them feeling relaxed, happy, and entirely at ease. Others say Wonder Dawg helps lessen stress, chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Overindulging could lead to couch-lock, according to some, so it has been suggested to take it slow and easy with this strain.