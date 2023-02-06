Zkittlez, sometimes also spelled Skittlez or just Skittles, is a hybrid that erupts with fruit flavor. This strain is descended from fruity indica favorite Grape Ape and tangy sativa Grapefruit. Skittles combines the mental and physical effects of both parent strains to yield a smooth, multifaceted high.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!