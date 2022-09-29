About this product
Grape Topanga is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Grape Pie X Topanga Canyon OG strains. The perfect flavorful hybrid, Grape Topanga is ideal for a day when you want to get a quick pick-me-up but don't have much of anything to do at all.
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
060-1016957B9FF