Plum wine is a 100% pure Indica strain with relatively unknown genetics, although it is thought to be an OG Kush phenotype by many members of the cannabis community. This dank bud boasts an insanely high THC level ranging from 22-25% on average and a myriad of potent Indica effects.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!