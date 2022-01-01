If you're a fan of a chocolate sundae, you're going to be head over heels for this delicious bud. Sundae Driver packs a sweet creamy chocolate flavor with a lightly sugary fruity exhale. The aroma is of fresh earth and sweet sugary grape candy with a rich chocolately overtone that is slightly pungent at times. The Sundae Driver high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a relaxing and lifted high that will have you kicking back with ease after just a toke or two. You'll feel a euphoric onset that fills your cerebral state with a sense of giddy happiness. As your mind flies higher, your body will begin to fade away into a deeply relaxing state that has you dozing mere minutes later. Thanks to these effects and its moderate 14-16% average THC level, Sundae Driver is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, depression and chronic pain.