About this product
If you're a fan of a chocolate sundae, you're going to be head over heels for this delicious bud. Sundae Driver packs a sweet creamy chocolate flavor with a lightly sugary fruity exhale. The aroma is of fresh earth and sweet sugary grape candy with a rich chocolately overtone that is slightly pungent at times. The Sundae Driver high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a relaxing and lifted high that will have you kicking back with ease after just a toke or two. You'll feel a euphoric onset that fills your cerebral state with a sense of giddy happiness. As your mind flies higher, your body will begin to fade away into a deeply relaxing state that has you dozing mere minutes later. Thanks to these effects and its moderate 14-16% average THC level, Sundae Driver is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, depression and chronic pain.
About this brand
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!