Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
