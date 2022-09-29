About this product
Wasabi Kush Strain is a slightly Indica Dominant Hybrid strain (60% Indica/40% Sativa). Known for its gorgeous appearance and pretty well-balanced high, Wasabi is perfect for any Indica lover. This makes it an excellent strain for combatting mood disorders, anxiety and depression, as well as combatting chronic pain and fatigue. Wasabi has medium-sized, forest green nugs. These almost wasabi green little buds are dusted in a nice light blanket of crystals and, as a result, are sticky to the touch.
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!
