Wasabi Kush Strain is a slightly Indica Dominant Hybrid strain (60% Indica/40% Sativa). Known for its gorgeous appearance and pretty well-balanced high, Wasabi is perfect for any Indica lover. This makes it an excellent strain for combatting mood disorders, anxiety and depression, as well as combatting chronic pain and fatigue. Wasabi has medium-sized, forest green nugs. These almost wasabi green little buds are dusted in a nice light blanket of crystals and, as a result, are sticky to the touch.