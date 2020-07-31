About this strain
From Divine Genetics comes Bubba Cookies, a cross of Bubba Kush and GSC with dense, resinous buds. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and hashy, with a high that can leave you floating in a heavy high for hours.
Bubba Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
