About this strain
Mt. Hood Magic
Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.
Mt. Hood Magic effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!