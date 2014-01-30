About this product
Alien OG is a strain that has started appearing in dispensaries across the country, and we were insulted when we discovered it. It generated quite a fuss aboard our mothership, despite the fact that we had nothing to do with its genetics or development. However, our historian, Jed Milksteak, discovered that one of our ships unintentionally dropped a forerunner to this strain into a random Northern California garden a few years ago and promptly forgot about it. After additional examination, we discovered that Alien OG is actually an incredibly well-balanced hybrid. According to some sources, this is the most popular hemp cultivar among both earthlings and non-earthlings.
Because of the increased Delta8 weight, portions may appear slightly smaller than standard CBD flower. To ensure precision, use a scale.
Product Ingredients: Hemp Flower and Delta 8 distillate
About this strain
Alien OG
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
737 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)