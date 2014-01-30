About this product

Alien OG is a strain that has started appearing in dispensaries across the country, and we were insulted when we discovered it. It generated quite a fuss aboard our mothership, despite the fact that we had nothing to do with its genetics or development. However, our historian, Jed Milksteak, discovered that one of our ships unintentionally dropped a forerunner to this strain into a random Northern California garden a few years ago and promptly forgot about it. After additional examination, we discovered that Alien OG is actually an incredibly well-balanced hybrid. According to some sources, this is the most popular hemp cultivar among both earthlings and non-earthlings.



Because of the increased Delta8 weight, portions may appear slightly smaller than standard CBD flower. To ensure precision, use a scale.



Product Ingredients: Hemp Flower and Delta 8 distillate