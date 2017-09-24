About this product

We have discovered no indication that the human world is controlled by a small handful of people; your planet is far too chaotic and juvenile for that to be true. However, reports of one such alleged group (the "Illuminati," or "those who are enlightened") sounded appropriate for a cannabis strain with unknown origins. This indica cultivar delivers deep relaxation from the top of your head all the way down to every muscle in your body until you feel utterly weightless as though floating on an ocean wave, just like the eye in their pyramid believed to be their emblem. You may feel enlightened as a result of utilising this product, but rest assured that no one is keeping an eye on you with malicious intent.



Because of the increased Delta8 weight, portions may appear slightly smaller than standard CBD flower. To ensure precision, use a scale.



Product Ingredients: Hemp Flower and Delta 8 distillate

