Delta 8 Flower Sour Space Candy – 3.5g or 7g
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Strain rating:
About this product
Humans are odd creatures. When they dubbed this "candy," I was perplexed and wondered if that's what humans ate to gain their vitamins. But it appears that my perplexity is justified, because humans, as far as we know, do not eat food for its nutrients.
Humans are a fascinating species with peculiar traditions! They call it "candy," which is strange in and of itself because we live on a planet where candy exists as well - yet these human candies taste nothing like ours. Perhaps you have a different name in your language to describe our kind of candy?
Because of the increased Delta8 weight, portions may appear slightly smaller than standard CBD flower. To ensure precision, use a scale.
Product Ingredients: Hemp Flower and Delta 8 distillate
Humans are a fascinating species with peculiar traditions! They call it "candy," which is strange in and of itself because we live on a planet where candy exists as well - yet these human candies taste nothing like ours. Perhaps you have a different name in your language to describe our kind of candy?
Because of the increased Delta8 weight, portions may appear slightly smaller than standard CBD flower. To ensure precision, use a scale.
Product Ingredients: Hemp Flower and Delta 8 distillate
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)