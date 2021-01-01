About this product

Are you ready to enter into the realm of delta 8 THC? If that's the case, an iDelta8 Diamond Tincture is a great place to start. It's iDelta8's only tincture mix that doesn't contain CBD, allowing you to have a more powerful delta 8 experience. This 1500mg tincture comes in a wide range of strains and tastes, ensuring that each dropper full delivers a potent dosage of this unique, minimally psychoactive cannabinoid, while the formula is made with natural components that are gentle on the body and ideal for daily usage. It has been third-party tested and contains delta-8 produced from industrial hemp that has been carefully procured.



Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid), Berries, Chocolate, Lemon, Natural, Orange, Peppermint



Product Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes and MCT oil