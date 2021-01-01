About this product
Are you ready to enter into the realm of delta 8 THC? If that's the case, an iDelta8 Diamond Tincture is a great place to start. It's iDelta8's only tincture mix that doesn't contain CBD, allowing you to have a more powerful delta 8 experience. This 1500mg tincture comes in a wide range of strains and tastes, ensuring that each dropper full delivers a potent dosage of this unique, minimally psychoactive cannabinoid, while the formula is made with natural components that are gentle on the body and ideal for daily usage. It has been third-party tested and contains delta-8 produced from industrial hemp that has been carefully procured.
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid), Berries, Chocolate, Lemon, Natural, Orange, Peppermint
Product Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes and MCT oil
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)