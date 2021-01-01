About this product

The iDELTA8 Diamond is the purest Delta 8 disposable pen available.



The Diamond iDelta8 Disposable Vape Pen Device is the ultimate option for people serious about delta 8 THC, with a pure delta 8 recipe and terpenes sourced from the world's most popular strains. The disposable gadget comes pre-assembled with a charged battery and a fully charged cartridge, so you can start vaping right away.



Each pen contains 100% pure Delta 8 THC.



While the other disposables in the iDelta8 series balance the delta 8 with cannabidiol, this formula is 100% delta 8, ensuring the most effective delta 8 benefits. As a result, this method is only suggested for advanced users who have developed a tolerance to delta 8 THC and its intoxicating characteristics.



Quality and Purity Tested in the Lab



The hemp used in each iDelta8 vape pen is sourced from organically farmed industrial hemp grown by seasoned domestic farmers. To ensure optimum stability and bioavailability, as well as outstanding purity levels, the hemp components are carefully extracted utilising the most modern technologies available in the industry. A third-party lab tests the hemp to guarantee that its quality meets or exceeds industry requirements.



Product Ingredients:



Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



Flavors :



Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Pineapple Express, Skywalker, and White Recluse