About this product
For sophisticated Delta 8 users, the spacey iDELTA8 Diamond is available with DELTA 8. Use SILVER first, then GOLD, and last, this potency. Blue Dream (Sativa), Blackberry Kush (Indica), Skywalker (hybrid), Northern Lights (Indica), and more have hemp terpenes added for an authentic taste. A 510 variable voltage battery with a preheat function is required.
Product Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)
Product Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)