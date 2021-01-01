About this product

iDelta8's Gold Tincture is a sublingual tincture that comes in a user-friendly dropper vial, providing a completely new and individualized approach to experience the effects of the delta 8 THC molecule. The 1:1 delta 8 to CBD (cannabidiol) ratio provides a uniquely balanced hemp experience, with the two cannabinoids working together synergistically to provide a well-rounded impact that's ideal for individuals who aren't ready to delve headfirst into delta 8 THC on its own.



Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid), Berries, Chocolate, Lemon, Natural, Orange, Peppermint



Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate, MCT Oil and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



