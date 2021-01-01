About this product
Beginners and those who are more sensitive to the intoxicating properties of THC can quietly explore what delta 8 is capable of with the iDELTA8 Cartridge - Silver. CBD and delta 8 work together synergistically to generate a sensation of balance and serenity while still enhancing the psychedelic qualities of delta 8 but in a softer way. Choose your favorite strain and enjoy the benefits of a complete gram of e-liquid.
Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)