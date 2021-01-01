About this product

Beginners and those who are more sensitive to the intoxicating properties of THC can quietly explore what delta 8 is capable of with the iDELTA8 Cartridge - Silver. CBD and delta 8 work together synergistically to generate a sensation of balance and serenity while still enhancing the psychedelic qualities of delta 8 but in a softer way. Choose your favorite strain and enjoy the benefits of a complete gram of e-liquid.



Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)